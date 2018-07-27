PTI’s Sahabzada Muhammad Mehmood Sultan wins NA-114 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf candidate Sahabzada Muhammad Mehmood Sultan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-114 Jhang-I by securing 106,043 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat stood second by securing 105,454 votes. The third position was grabbed by Independent candidate, Alishah Iftikhar by securing 65,440 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 62.45%.