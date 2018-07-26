PTI’s Rangeez Ahmed wins PK-43 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Rangeez Ahmed has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Assembly constituency PK-43, Swabi-I by securing 26,331 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by Election Commission, Pakistan Muttahida Majlis e Amal candidate Sijjad Khan Jadoon stood second by getting 13,472 votes while PML-N Candidate Muhammad Shehzad grabbed third position by securing 11,595 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 43.47%.