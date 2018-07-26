PTI’s Noor-UL-Haq Qadri wins NA-43 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Noor Ul Haq Qadri has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-43 Tribal Area-IV by securing 33,243 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Shah Jee Gul Afridi stood second by getting 30,151 votes. The third position was grabbed by another Independent candidate Shermat Khan with 10,332 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 37.9%.