PTI’s Noor Alam Khan wins NA-27 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Noor Alam Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-27 Peshawar-I by securing 71,158 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan candidate Haji Ghulam Ali stood second by getting 39,310 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Asma Alamgir with 24,002 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 45.83.%.