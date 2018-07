ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Ali Aziz has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-105 Karachi East-8 by securing 28,881 votes.

According to unofficial result announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, MQM candidate Faisal Rafiq stood second by getting 20,283 votes. The third position was grabbed by TLP’s Ahmed Ali with 11,753 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 37.34%.