PTI’s Mian Shafi Muhammad wins PP-258 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Mian Shafi Muhammad has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-258 Rahim Yar Khan-IV by securing 42,465 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Mian Muhammad Aslam stood second by getting 31,465 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Syed Gul Hassan Shah with 22,430 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 54.31%.