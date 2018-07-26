PTI’s Liam Khan Suri wins NA-265 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s candidate Liam Khan Suri has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-265, Quetta-II by securing 25,973 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Balochistan National Party (BNP) candidate Mir Lashkari Raisani stood second by getting 20,389 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pashtunkhaw Milli Awami Party’s candidate Mehmood Khan Achakzai with 11,487 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 36.79%.