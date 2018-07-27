PTI’s Khurram Shehzad wins NA-107 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Khurram Shehzad won election from National Assembly constituency NA-107 Faisalabad –VII by securing 126,441 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari Pakistan Muslilm League (N) stood second by getting 102,159 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Muhammad Zeeshan by getting 9034 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.52%.