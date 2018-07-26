PTI’s Khawaja Dawood wins PP-145 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Khawaja Muhammad Dawood Sulemani has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-285 Dera Ghazi Khan-I by securing 27,840 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, an Independent candidate Sardar Mir Badshah Khan Qaesrani stood second by getting 26,176 votes. The third position was grabbed by another Independent candidate Muhammad Tahir with 18,620 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 52.03%.