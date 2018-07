ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Khalid Mehmud has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-230 Vehari-II by securing 36,916 votes.

According to unofficial result announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI candidate Khalid Zubair Nisar stood second by getting 32,907 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate with 24,321 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 54.13%.