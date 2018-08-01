PTI’s Humayun remains winner of PK-14 after recounting

CHAKDARA, Aug 1 (APP)::The office of the Sessions Judge here

Wednesday said that process of recounting of votes polled in PK-14 was completed

the other day and the election results remained the same.

Declaring Humayun Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as the winning

candidate, the office said no difference of votes was found after completion of

recounting process.

Bakht Baidar of PPP had filed an application for recounting after

a difference of above 1000 votes was mentioned in the election results.

However the Sessions Judge office today clarified that the

counting carried out after polling process was correct and no difference was established

during recounting.

Humayun Khan of Tehreek-e-Insaaf won constituency PK-14 against

Bakht Baidar of PPP, Dr Zakirullah of JI and Hussain Shah of ANP.