PTI’s Fiaz ul Hassan Chuhan wins PP-17 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Fiaz ul Hassan Chuhan won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-17 Rawalpindi by securing 40,919 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Abdul Hanif stood second by getting 30,349 votes. The third position was grabbed by Mutthidda Majlis-i-Amal Pakistan candidate Raza Ahmed Shah with 8,248 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 51.85%.