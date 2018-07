ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Zawar Hussain Warraich has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-224 Lodhran-I by securing 60,482 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PML-N’s candidate Muhammad Amir Iqbal Shah stood second by getting 48,211 votes. The third position was grabbed by PPPP’s candidate Muhammad Ibrahim with 4,609 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 61.86%.