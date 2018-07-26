PTI’s candidate Sardar Ahmed Ali wins PP-290 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Dareshak has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-290 Dera Ghazi Khan-VI by securing 32,375 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PML-N’s candidate Muhammad Ahmed Khan Leghari stood second by getting 28,700 votes. The third position was grabbed by Independent candidate Usama Abdul Karim with 19,408 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 52.16%.