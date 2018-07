ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Khuram Shair Zaman has won election from Sindh constituency PS-110 Karachi South-IV by securing 36,878 votes.

According to unofficial result announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Syed Najmi Alam of Pakistan People Party Parliamentarians stood second by securing 14,046 votes while Syed Adil Askari of Mutahida Majlis Amal grabbed third position by getting 11,951 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 40.21%.