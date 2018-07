ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Asad Qaiser has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-44 Swabi-II by securing 31,658 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by Election Commission, Pakistan Awami National Party candidate Gul Zameen Shah stood second by getting 20,801 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate, Mahir Khan grabbed third position by securing 17,998 votes.Voter turnout was recorded at 43.79%.