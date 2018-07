ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Ammar Siddique Khan has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-19 Rawalpindi-XIV by securing 59,490 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, an Independent candidate Malik Umar Farooq stood second by securing 30,408 votes and Zeshan Siddique Butt of Pakistan Muslim League-N grabbed third position by getting 17,932 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 63.39%.