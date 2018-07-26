PTI’s Ali Khan Jadoon wins NA-16 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Khan Jadoon has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-16 Abotabad-II by securing 85,203 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muhabbat Khan of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate stood second

by getting 54,879 votes. The third position was grabbed by Ayaz Khan Jadoon Pakistn Rah-i-Haq Party candidate with 7,896 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 49.84%.