PTI’s Ali Amin wins NA-38 elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Amin has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan-I by securing 80,236 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal Pakistan candidate Fazal ur Rehman stood second by getting 45,457 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Faisal Karim Kundi with 20,429 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 54.82%.