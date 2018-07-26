PTI’s Aftab Jahangir wins NA-262 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Aftab Jahangir has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-262 Karachi West-V by securing 21,085 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan candidate Abdul Qadir Khanzada stood second by getting 17,858 votes. The third position was grabbed by Tehreek Labaik Pakistan candidate Muhammad Furqan with 10,107 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded 39.61%.