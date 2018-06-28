PTI workers to contest election till last ball: Imran Khan

LAHORE, June 28 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said the PTI workers would win the election by playing till the last ball of the game and those politicians would be defeated who were practicing politics of self interest.

He was addressing the party workers of his constituency NA-131 here on Thursday where he initiated his election campaign.

He said that his party would continue to compete for the upcoming General Election 2018 till

the last ball. “You should never consider your political opponent weak,” he said.

Imran Khan said that competition in NA-131 would be quite close, adding that PTI leader Waleed Iqbal would lead the party’s electoral campaign in the constituency as he was also covering candidate

in the constituency.

He said that Lahore would make the decision for Punjab, and Punjab for the rest of Pakistan,

adding that fate of the country would be decided on July 25.

Imran said that people joined the PTI after public gathering organized by the PTI

at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 29.

He alleged the PML-N leadership stole money of the people and never considered them weak, however, he added that properties makers could never compete the passion.

Imran said that Aleem Khan would run election campaign in the provincial capital.

Earlier in the day, the party workers protested outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence against the ‘unfair’ distribution of tickets for the upcoming general election on which Imran persuaded them.

Imran Khan reached Lahore earlier today along with his wife, Bushra Maneka, after a stop-over

at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar (RA), in Pakpattan.