PTI workers reject Junaid Akbar, Ghazi as party candidates

PESHAWAR, Jun 28 (APP):Leaders and workers of PTI district Malakand Thursday rejected the candidates of the

party for both National and Provincial Assembly constituencies, saying they

will not vote for incompetent and illiterate persons.

This was announced by member, executive and core committees PTI, Nek Mohammad while addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) Thursday. Other senior PTI

leaders including Mian Islam Badshah, Raziq Jan advocate, Dr.Fazal Mohammad,

District Councilor, Tehsinullah Khan, Tehsil Councilor and Haji Iftikhar Khan.

Haji Nek Mohammad was highly critical of the members of parliamentary board, Mahmood Khan and Murad Saeed and accused them of taking money from the applicants of party tickets. He said that the criteria set by the core committee for awarding ticket has been violated in the ticket distribution.

Nek Mohammad is

founding member of PTI and college fellow of Imran Khan. He has also contested

the last intra-party election against Imran Khan.

He said that they have

proposed to the party leadership for awarding of National Assembly ticket

to candidate from Tehsil Sama Ranizai and provincial assembly ticket from PK-19

to a senior and educated party activist. But, the leadership of the party violated

merit in the awarding of the tickets to candidates.

He said that they had also contacted Asad Qaiser, Pervez Khattak and Jehangir Tarin against the

injustice and told them unequivocal terms that they will not be responsible for

the defeat of the party candidates.

PTI has awarded the

ticket of NA-8 to former MNA Junaid Akbar Khan who is facing PPP chairman,

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while on the provincial assembly constituency it had

fielded Pir Musawir Ghazi, who is facing the PPP’s three consecutive time

winner Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha.

The PTI leaders have also demanded inquiry against President PTI Malakand Division Mahmood Khan.