PTI will not reach any compromise with PPP: : Naeem ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haque on Friday said his party will not reach any compromise with PPP to form the government

in Punjab.

The provisional, official poll results today show the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), headed by Imran Khan, in lead.

In an informal talk with media here Friday, Haque expressed his confidence in PTI’s strong prospects to form the

provincial government. The party has so far bagged 118 seats, giving close competition to rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) which is in the lead with 127 seats.

The party remained firm on its former stance to not form an alliance with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

“We have required numbers to form the government in Punjab. We are also in touch with the independent candidates, with

whom we will form the government,” the PTI leader said.

Accepting PML-N’s lead in the province, Haque said majority of the candidates who had won seats in the Punjab Assembly

were in support of his party.

The PTI leader also announced that his party would make a formal announcement to form the government in the

next few days.

Speaking about an All Parties Conference (APC) called by PML-N and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Haque said he

hoped APC would not demand a re-election. The PTI leader went on to point out that his party had defeated political heavyweights

in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and also won a significant number of seats from Karachi.

“We emerged as Sindh’s second-largest winners,” he observed, adding that the public had clearly announced its mandate in the polls.