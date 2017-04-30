Imran wasted precious time in protests, did nothing for KP: Muqam

PESHAWAR, April 30 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had wasted precious time of around four years in holding protests and sit-ins as he was now thinking of launching developmental works.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were complaining that Imran Khan and his party government had done nothing, he said while addressing a public gathering in Nowshera.

Ameer Muqam, who is also president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) KP Chapter, said other parts of the country had witnessed development, but KP was deprived of progress as the PTI government had failed to deliver. It was apparent from the fact that even the constituency of KP chief minister was a backward and a non-developed area, he added.

The KP health department, he said, was in a shambles because of the PTI government’s policies. KP’s People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative was gifted to Jahangir Tarin, Imran’s close associate, he added.

Similarly, he alleged, that the PTI government had destroyed the peaceful atmosphere at the universities in the province.

He said it was strage that Imran Khan was asking an elected prime minister to resign while he was unable to seek resignation of KP Speaker Asad Qaiser and some ministers, who were allegedly involved in corruption. Imran Khan was an expert in blame game, he added.

He assured the people of Nowshera to resolve their problems of drinking water and gas on priority basis.