PTI was not matured political party: Mohsin

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for

Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Monday

said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was not a matured

political party as it was doing politics of allegations and

agitation.

Speaking in a private news channel programme, he said PTI

chief Imran Khan was using derogatory language and criticizing

others without any reason.

He said Imran Khan was doing politics on the Panama Papers for

political point-scoring.

Commenting on the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT),

he said the name of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not

mentioned in Panama Papers.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had shown

its reservations on two members of JIT.