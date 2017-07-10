PTI was not matured political party: Mohsin

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for
Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Monday
said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was not a matured
political party as it was doing politics of allegations and
agitation.
Speaking in a private news channel programme, he said PTI
chief Imran Khan was using derogatory language and criticizing
others without any reason.
He said Imran Khan was doing politics on the Panama Papers for
political point-scoring.
Commenting on the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT),
he said the name of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not
mentioned in Panama Papers.
He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had shown
its reservations on two members of JIT.
