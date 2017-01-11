PTI wants court decision at their own wishes: Anusha

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Minister of State for Information

Technology Anusha Rahman on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chief Imran Khan does not want to prove anything in the court

but only to pressurize it for the decision according to their

wishes.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court after Panama

case hearing, she said that PTI wants to put name of Nawaz Sharif

and his sons in Exit Control List (ECL).

PTI lawyer has argued in the court that whole Sharif family should be included in the case, Anusha added.

Imran, she said wants to get Prime Minster Muhammad Nawaz Sharif disqualified from Supreme Court against public aspirations.

Member National Assembly (MNA) PML N Danyal Aziz told media that PTI from the day first was blaming Nawaz Sharif for money laundering and then it said that PML N has to present evidences to clear them adding that now it said that we will present evidences but failed to do so.

Danyal said the court reprimanded Shaikh Rashid. The court said that it was not a place for political speeches, he added.

Imran Khan has already appolgized from the court after blaming

for rigging, he claimed.

PTI was not seeing any opportunity for winning the next election, he said.

Ameer Maqam was organizing major public rallies in KPK, he said and added, Imran Khan said that he will resign if PML N gather ten thousand people in the province.

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Muhammad Tallal Chaudry

talking to media said that PTI leadership did everything in the

court including speeches in Urdu, English and poetry but failed to

provide any evidence.

He said the evidences which PTI had presented in the press conferences and talk shows, could not present it in the court.

The lawyer of PTI has lost the case as it was dead case and such type of cases could not be won without proofs, he added.

He advised the PTI lawyer Naeem Bukhari to get his fee before decision of the case as the party will refuse to give anything after losing it.

He said that Sheikh Rasheed’s speech was a funny part of the hearing as he was continuously begging for the disqualification of the PM from the court.

Malik Shakil Awan, PML N leader said it was strange that Shaikh Rashid, a corrupt politician was giving arguments on corruption in the court.

Shaikh Rashid, he said, has bought thousands of kanals land near Fateh Jang and Bahria Town Islamabad with the money of corruption.