PTI violated law by collecting funds from abroad: PMLN

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League(N) on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) violated Pakistani laws by gathering funds from foreign countries for its political activities.

Talking to mediamen here, PMLN leader Hanif Abbasi said Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) was misleading Pakistanis about its financial affairs.

Imran Khan collected billions in flood relief funds, he said adding Imran Khan should tell about sources of his wealth.

Abbasi said he will provide all the details about corruption of Imran Khan.

“We will not need a commission or Joint Investigation Team (JIT) but Imran Khan will be declared guilty for his crime in the ongoing case against him in the Supreme Court.”

He accused that Imran Khan was taking commission from the projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He alleged that PTI had received funds from Israel and Jewish lobby.

Member National Assembly Talal Chaudhry said Imran Khan made many attempts to lock down Pakistan and staged sit ins to disrupt normal life.

He said Imran Khan used to come to Supreme Court every day during Panama case proceedings but now he has disappeared from the scene.

For the last one year, a storm was raised in the case of Panama Papers, he remarked.

Talal said PMLN had been asking how Bani Gala was purchased, why Imran Khan misdeclared his assets and did money laundering and tax evasion.

“We are not asking about father and children of Imran Khan. However, Sharif family gave a record of its three generations,” Talal added.

He said Imran Khan committed financial as well as moral sins.

MNA Daniyal Chaudhry said according to Pakistani law, any

foreigner or foreign company could not give funds to Pakistani political parties.

Daniyal said PTI had given record of its gathered funds to the Justice Department of United States.

He asked whether Imran Khan collected the funds from abroad to put pressure on democratic institutions in Pakistan.

Daniyal recalled Imran Khan was able to win only one seat in the elections of 2002 and remained on the fringes of national politics for 18 years.