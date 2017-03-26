PTI using CM’s helicoptor for PK-62 campaign: Muqam

PESHAWAR, March 26 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister Engineer

Ameer Muqam Sunday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for

using official helicopter of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) helicopter for election campaign of its candidate in PK-62 Kohistan.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club, Ameer

Muqam said that the provincial government was speding public money for the party’s interest.

PTI’s PK-62 candidate Zar Gul, he alleged, used the chief minister’s

helicopter for his election campaign. Similarly, Provincial Minister for Education Atif Khan also used the CM’s helicopter for the inspection

of a school in Lakki Marwat. Such use of public resources and

official machinery was injustice to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

as the same should have been used for their welfare, he added.

He said the KP government never used the helicopter for the relief

of the people affected of earthquake and natural calamities, but its

use for political campaigning was sheer injustice.

Muqam said Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday visited

Abbottabad and his helicopter landed at a cricket ground where

the youth playing a mtach were forced to leave the venue.

He said unfortunately the PTI leaders criticized others for corrupt

practices but in fact they themselves were accused of being indulged.

The party contested last election on the slogan of ‘bringing change’

in the province, but what change it had brought in KP, he asked.

He said Imran Khan would not be able to contest next election

from any constituency as people had no trust in him.

Ameer Muqam said KP Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was acused

of indulding in corrupt practices for which he would have to face

investigations by the National Accountability Bureau.

He said the PML-N would approach the NAB and courts against the

PTI government for using public money in political campaign and

appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice

of the issue.