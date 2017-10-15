PTI using CM House as source of electioneering campaign for NA-4

PESHAWAR, Oct 15 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam Sunday alleged that PTI Chairman was using Chief Minister House as a source of electioneering campaign for NA-4 bye-election Peshawar but people would reject them.

Addressing a public meeting here at Nasir Pur, Ameer Muqam

said despite using government resources the PTI candidate would not

win the mandate in NA- 4 as defeat was their fate.

He said PTI leadership had hesitated to meet with the people

but NA-4 bye poll had forced them to meet the people.

He said PTI leadership and its government had miserably failed

to control dengue and endemic in the province and even didn’t condole with the

victim families.

Muqam said people of KP were fully aware and could not be

deceived in the name of the so called change and social media.

He said PTI had been exposed to masses and PMLN would succeed to win NA-4 bye-elections due to its policies.

On the occasion former leader of ANP Karan Khan joined PMLN along with his hundreds friends and villagers.