PTI uses uncivilized language against institutions: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan

Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Daniyal Aziz on Thursday said

chief of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) had been using uncivilized

language against the national institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan

Tehrik e Insaf was facing cases in the Elections Commission of

Pakistan.

He said the PTI chief had been using lame excuses to avoid

presenting himself for accountability.

To a question, the MNA said PTI was playing tactics to

avoid cases in the Election Commission of Pakistan on 10th of

July, this month.

Daniyal Aziz said PTI had the habit of changing lawyers

just to keep itself away from facing cases.