PTI uses uncivilized language against institutions: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan
Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Daniyal Aziz on Thursday said
chief of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) had been using uncivilized
language against the national institutions.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan
Tehrik e Insaf was facing cases in the Elections Commission of
Pakistan.
He said the PTI chief had been using lame excuses to avoid
presenting himself for accountability.
To a question, the MNA said PTI was playing tactics to
avoid cases in the Election Commission of Pakistan on 10th of
July, this month.
Daniyal Aziz said PTI had the habit of changing lawyers
just to keep itself away from facing cases.
