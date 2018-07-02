PTI urges voters to come out for change

RAWALPINDI, Jul 02 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) ticket holder for NA-59 and NA-63 Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday urged the voters to come out of their homes and vote for positive change in the country on polling day -July 25.

Addressing a public meeting Bagh Rajgan, UC Tarahiya , Sarwar said Nisar ruled over Potohar for 35 years but no mega development project was launched for the welfare of the masses, adding that Nisar usurped the basic rights of people of Potohar. Nisar is cunning man, he would lose the general elections 2018, he added.

He said no political party or leader has the ability to change the system except Imran Khan. He said he was impressed by Imran’s vision who has become a ray of hope for the people in present political scenario. He said that he would play an active role to support change in society and would spread the message of PTI.

Earlier, PTI candidates were accorded warm welcome by their supporters, who were holding party flags and chanting slogans in favour of their leader Imran Khan.