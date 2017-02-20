PTI trying to mislead SC with false papers: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): Minister of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday here said Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) was trying to mislead Supreme Court by submitting false documents in Panama papers case.

Speaking at a press conference along with Pakistan Muslim League(N) Member National Assembly Daniyal Aziz, he said PMLN completely rejected the facts and figures presented by PTI in the court.

He said history of PTI was replete with lies as Imran Khan first talked about “35 punctures” and fake ballot papers as part of his allegations about general elections 2013.

PTI did not apologize when its allegations were rejected by judicial commission, he added.

He said Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) tried to arouse emotions of people by relentlessly agitating on the issue of Panama leaks.

The minister said lawyers of all sides had completed arguments in Panama Papers case but PTI yet again submitted more bundle of papers, which were nothing but falsehood, fraud and baseless allegations.

Imran Khan had already faced embarrassment due to the useless evidence submitted in the court, he added.

First Imran said he had evidence in Panama papers case but then said his role was only to hurl allegations, he added.

Tariq Fazal said the PTI leader abused every national institution; National Accountability Bureau, Federal Board of Revenue, Election Commission and others.

He said PMLN leadership offered PTI to stop the war of words between them but it did not get a response.

He said Pakistan had been making progress in different fields, adding people needed to be united in the face of recent wave of terrorism.

Daniyal Aziz said first lawyer of PTI Hamid Khan took back evidence when the judges stated that court’s time should not be wasted with useless stuff.

He said the new documents by PTI given to the court were of no legal use.

Daniyal said Imran Khan, Jehangir Tareen and other leaders of PTI indulged in financial irregularities.

According to recent media reports, the whole leadership of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa evaded taxes, he added.

He reminded that International Consortium for Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on its website posted that it was neither suggesting nor implying that anything wrong was done by those whose names appeared in Panama Papers.

He said despite this stance of ICIJ, for months a campaign of character assassination and media trial continued on television channels.

It was right of supporters to defend Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who had popularity rating of 60-65 percent among the public, he added.