PTI trying to influence JIT by holding public gatherings: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was trying to
influence the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Panama Papers by
holding public gatherings.
Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI was
misinterpreting the decision of apex court on Panama Papers before
the nation.
Tariq Fazal said the prays of PTI against the Prime Minister
were rejected by the court on the matter.
He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would also be
cleared by the JIT.
The state minister said, PTI had taken the votes from the
people in 2013 elections to bring ‘change in the country’
but they only introduced negative politics.
To a question, he alleged that Imran Khan’s residence in
Bani Gala was included among illegal constructions as he had not
got the approval of the map and no objection certificate from the
authorities concerned.
