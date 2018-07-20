PTI to unite masses to cope with economic challenges: Imran Khan

MULTAN, July 20 (APP)::Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan pledged on Friday the PTI would unite masses in order to steer the country out of economic crisis.

Addressing a public meeting here at Fort Qasim, he said the PTI would unite people as a great nation. He claimed the PTI would improve economic condition of the poor by bringing changes in different institutions after coming into power.

“We have to be united to come out of economic crisis,” Imran said and alleged that the last government pushed the country into financial crises”. He claimed Pakistan had never faced such economic crisis as it was facing these days. The value of dollar was rising which would bring a new wave of inflation in the country, he observed.

Imran Khan claimed that PTI would improve civil service and some other departments including FBR, FIA, SECP, NAB and some other institutions. The PTI would give due respect to civil servants and they would be given promotions purely on merit, he claimed.

The PTI Chairman claimed that his party would reduce expenditures and bring reforms in the FBR. The PTI government would reduce tax rate and enhance tax money by bringing more people into tax net, he pledged.

Similarly, PTI would not depend on foreign loans but it would enhance its own income through different measures, Imran Khan claimed.

Citing the example of unity among people after earthquake 2005 and flood 2010, Imran Khan said whenever the country faced any crisis, the whole nation got united and faced the challenges in amicable way.

He hoped that the masses would forge unity again and resolve the problems, faced by the country these days.

Imran Khan claimed that he would present himself first for accountability, adding that the tax money would be spent on masses only.

The expenditures of PM House and President House would be curtailed, he claimed and added that governor houses of all the provinces would be opened for masses.

Imran Khan claimed the PTI government made 10 universities, 39 colleges, and recruited 6000 doctors during its five year tenure in KPK. He claimed that citizens of KPK would re-elect PTI with heavy margin.

He claimed that people of KPK never gave second opportunity to any ruling party but this time, the people would

re-elect PTI due to its performance.

The PTI chief claimed that his party would announce unemployment benefit for unemployed persons after coming into power. Top quality facilities of education, healthcare would also be made available to the poor, he added.

About agriculture sector, Imran Khan stated that PTI would facilitate farmers in upgrading agriculture sector. Maximum benefits would be given to the growers, he said.

The PTI would provide best quality seeds to farmers and help reduce in cost of inputs, he claimed and hoped that agriculture sector was capable of alleviating poverty in the country.

Imran Khan claimed that PTI would make technical colleges to groom skills of youngsters so that they would be able to earn maximum. Besides this, the PTI would also promote tourism as it had immense potential, he claimed.

New resorts would be opened in KPK, he added.

The PTI Chairman criticised Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari and held them responsible for poverty in the country.

Imran urged participants of the public meeting to strive hard and bring maximum voters to the polling stations on July 25.

On this occasion, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Malik Aamir Dogar, Ibrahim Khan, Ahmed Hassan Dehr, and many other local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf were also present.