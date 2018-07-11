PTI to resolve potable water problem of Gaddani

HUB, Jul 11 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

candidate for PB-49 Amir Magsi has said that PTI will

address the water shortage issue of Gaddani after coming into

power.

He stated this while talking to journalists during his election

campaign on Wednesday.

He appealed to the local administration to resolve the water

issue as the residents of Gaddani are facing difficulties due to

the shortage of water.

He held responsible previous government for this issue and

elected representatives of the area.