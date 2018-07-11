PTI to resolve potable water problem of Gaddani

HUB, Jul 11 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
candidate for PB-49 Amir Magsi has said that PTI will
address the water shortage issue of Gaddani after coming into
power.
He stated this while talking to journalists during his election
campaign on Wednesday.
He appealed to the local administration to resolve the water
issue as the residents of Gaddani are facing difficulties due to
the shortage of water.
He held responsible previous government for this issue and
elected representatives of the area.