PTI to put country on way to progress: Qureshi

MULTAN, July 22 (APP)::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said the PTI would put the country on the way to progress and prosperity.

He said this while addressing different corner meetings here regarding his election campaign.

Qureshi maintained that Imran Khan had been struggled hard for 22 years for rights of the masses, adding that the people should vote for the PTI for resolving their problems.

He criticised other political parties and stated that they could not deliver relief to the masses.