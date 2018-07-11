PTI to provide basic amenities of life: Imran Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN, July 11 (APP):Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan claimed on Wednesday that his party would ensure provision of all basic amenities of life including clean drinking water, health and education to the masses, if voted to power.

Addressing the party workers here at Khawaja Farid College ground, he claimed that after the accountability of

Nawaz Sharif, now PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would have to face accountability.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had bankrupted the country by laundering money.

He claimed that the money which should have been spent on the masses was sent abroad.

He observed that two political parties had been coming into power one by one for the last

30 years, but they did nothing for the masses.

He condemned the Peshawar bomb blast in which ANP leader Haroon Bilour and others had died.

He urged the people of Rahim Yar Khan to make PTI successful in general election by exercising their right to vote in favour of the party.

Jehangir Khan Tareen, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and PTI candidate for NA-179 also spoke on the occasion.