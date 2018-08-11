PTI to invite all parliamentary leaders to PM’s oath taking ceremony: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said parliamentary leaders of all the parties would be invited to attend the oath taking ceremony of prime minister.

Talking to media persons here, he said invitations would be extended to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Syed Kahurhseed Shah and other leaders.

The PTI, he said, would strengthen the parliamentary norms and take the opposition parties in the parliament along. All the concerns of the opposition would be addressed and PIT Chairman Imran Khan would answer the questions in the parliament, he added.

To a question, he said the name of the Punjab chief minister would be finalized within 48 hours. A meeting of the PTI’s parliamentary party in Punjab had been called as the provincial assembly’s session had been summoned on August 15. A PTI member would be nominated for the slot of Punjab Assembly deputy speaker, he added.

He said the PTI had the support of some 180 members of the National Assembly.

To another question, Fawad said the country’s economy was facing challenges and Asad Umer was focusing to improve the same.