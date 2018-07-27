PTI to fulfill all the pledges: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Leader Fawad Chaudhry has lauded the speech of Imran Khan and said that PTI would fulfill all the pledges with commitment and courage.

”We would focus to work on our manifesto and pledges to ensure development and welfare for the country and masses,” he said talking to a private news channel.

He said that his party was in a position to form government in three provinces: Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He said the PTI would talk to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders soon to make an alliance for formation of the government in the province.

In Punjab, PTI leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen and he himself had talked to independent candidates and expressed the hope that they would join PTI to form a government in Punjab province, he added.

Commenting on Punjab Chief Minister, he stated the decision would be taken by Imran Khan on that matter.

Fawad Chaudhry said people wanted a revolutionary change in the country and the PTI would bring such a change to achieve the country’s milestone. The nation had great expectations from PTI and it would fulfill them, he added.