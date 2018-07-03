PTI to form Govt in centre, provinces in general election; Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA, Jul 03 (APP):Former KP Chief Minister and PTI leader Pervez Khattak claimed that the PTI would sweep the upcoming polls with majority across the country and will form the government in the centre and the
provinces.
Addressing various election rallies here in his constituency,
he claimed that the PTI has emerged as the largest party in the country and Imran
Khan’s struggle and efforts since launching of the party in mid nineties, were
about to bear the fruit.
‘Awami Raaj’ would be establish under the leadership of
Imran in the wake of July 2018 election, he claimed no other party could
compete with the PTI. He claimed the PTI government in the KP initiated historic
reforms which had no precedence in the past.
The PTI opponents were certain of their defeat in
the polls that is why they were spreading malicious propaganda against the PTI
leadership on social media.
he claimed, the era of PMLN has ended and PTI government
would bring the looted money back to the country and would spend it on the
welfare of the people.
The PPP, he claimed miserably failed to deliver in Sindh and was
on its way out from the province in July 2018. The miseries of the people of Sindh
have been increased manifold instead of addressing it. The Nawaz-Zardari duo
has ruined the national economy and today the prices of petroleum products were
touching the highest level.
Only Imran Khan could steer the country out of the present
mess, therefore the people should vote for him in the elections, he claimed. The country
required clean and honest leadership to put it on the track of development and
prosperity.