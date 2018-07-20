PTI to develop new Pakistan by power of vote: Shireen Mazari

RAJANPUR, July 20 (APP)::Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader and spokesperson Dr. Shireen Mazari said Friday that the

party would develop new Pakistan after defeating rivals by the power of vote.

Addressing a public meeting at Rojhan Mazari, she said that Imran Khan stayed committed to truth and his ambition to bring about a turnaround for the country during his 22-year long struggle and that’s why the 220 million people of the country have pinned hopes on the PTI chief.

She said that flawed policies of the previous government badly hurt the interests of the country.

Dr. Mazari said that Imran had proved his mettle and sincerity with the country by raising voice against corruption forcefully.

She said that PTI would make new province of South Punjab after coming into power.

Other PTI leaders Sardar Wali Muhammad Khan Mazari, NA-195 candidate Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, PP-297 candidate Mir Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari, former MNA sardar Saleem Jan Khan Mazari and others also spoke.