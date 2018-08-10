PTI to develop consensus on all issues: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and newly elected Member of National Assembly (MNA) Shafqat Mehmood Friday said that PTI would develop consensus over all the matters of national importance and also engage the opposition parties in this connection.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI was united under the leadership of Imran Khan and there were no differences within the party.

He said PTI along with other political parties, had worked on electoral reforms and now it was ready to work on further strengthening the electoral system.

To a question, Shafqat Mehmood said name for the office of Chief Minister Punjab would be announced soon.