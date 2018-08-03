PTI to depoliticize, strengthen police through reforms

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans

to replicate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Police Act of 2017 across other

provinces and would appoint professional Inspector Generals to

lead depoliticization of police.

The PTI which has attained majority of seats in National

Assembly during recent elections-2018 would professionalize

police hiring and career management, ensure no political

influence on policing in all matters from hiring, posting,

and transferring of personnel.

Party’s manifesto has revealed that police reforms have been

neglected by successive governments to continue using the force as

a political tool.

The PTI, in order to reform the police, would replicate KPK’s

success in creating specialized training institutions.

The Party will scale up existing KPK model of Alternate

Dispute Resolution (ADR) Councils at tehsil levels, by rolling out

the KPK’s DRC model nationally to allow conflict resolution for

small crimes right down at the tehsil level and police

station level.

It will also invest in new policing systems and processes

by tracking performance, equipping districts with modern

surveillance/command and control centres.

The Party would make public outreach to police

easier through new and enhanced policing apps, SMS systems,

online FIRs and call centres, and also establish Women Police

Stations and Desks at all levels to facilitate women empowerment.