PTI to clinch election with two-third majority: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday claimed that PTI would clinch the general election with two-third majority.

PTI was most popular political party among the masses, he said while talking to a private news channel. Now, the PTI was a political reality in the country, he added.

He said after winning the general election, the PTI chief Imran Khan would decide about making alliance with any political party.

He expressed the hope that general election would be held in free, fair and transparent manner.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that masses of Sindh province were looking towards PTI and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) but not focusing on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He added both PTI and GDA would work for the welfare and progress of the province.

The PTI leader alleged that PPP was completely wiped out from Punjab areas and claimed that

PPP had not nominated its candidates on 104 constituencies of the Punjab.