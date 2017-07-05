PTI to be ousted from KP government through popular vote: Muqam

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister

Amir Muqam Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) would be

ousted from power corridors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through power of

popular vote.

Talking to media, he said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

has presented his whole family for accountability, on the contrary

PTI chief Imran Khan was persistently making mockery of Election

Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in foreign funding case.

He said the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has

miserably failed to deliver the masses.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had closed down provincial Accountability Bureau.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hospitals were in shabby condition while the Provincial government had failed to end loadshedding there.