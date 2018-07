ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s Mobeen Ahmed has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-175 Rahim Yar Kahn –I by securing 95,957 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission, PPPP’s Khawaja Ghulam Rasool Koreja stood second by getting 89,113 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi , with 39,357 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 55.49 %.