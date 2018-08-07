PTI supports across the board accountability: Ch Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that accountability process should be held across the board and without any discrimination. The PTI had always been supporting and favoring the accountability but the process should be made without discrimination, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on money laundering of Rs.35 billion, he said PTI had eliminated the politics of corruption. The matter of transferring a huge amount to other accounts should be investigated, he said.

About recent general elections, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had conducted the transparent elections across the country. The foreign observers had also given reports about the fair elections, he added.

He said that Opposition parties had the rights to register their protest. He said that PTI had no objection over the recounting or opening of constituencies.

Senator Javed Abbasi said that transferring thirty five billion ruppees to other accounts was a matter of serious concern, adding that Supreme Court should investigate the issue without delay.