PTI sufficient votes to elect President: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that the presidential election is number game and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sufficient votes to elect President.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that PTI candidate will win the presidential election.

Meanwhile talking about September 6, he said that a glowing tribute would be paid to the martyrs and brave armed forces who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country. H said that the whole nation would reiterate its commitment to stand with our brave armed forces and mark Pakistan Defence Day with national enthusiasm.

Pakistan People’s Party Leader Senator Rehman Malik said that the whole nation proud on armed forces for their sacrifices for the defence of the country.

He said that Pakistan Defence Day remind us to pay a glowing tribute to our martyrs and their families.

Talking about presidential election, he said that PPP nominated a most suitable candidate for the presidential election on merit.