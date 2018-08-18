PTI stands by PM’s decision of nominating Buzdar as Punjab CM: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):The Federal Minister nominated for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Ahmad Chaudhry, Saturday said nominating Usman Buzdar as Punjab Chief Minister was the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stood by it.

Imran Khan nominated an unknown person for the top slot of Punjab, who belonged to the middle class as it was the PTI’s vision that middle class people should be brought forth to change conventional politics so that they could contribute to the country’s development and prosperity, he said talking to a private news channel..

Fawad Chaudhry said there was no reality in the allegations against Usman Buzdar. He was wrongly implicated in a case, he said, adding politicians were often involved in cases with which they had nothing to do.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to take oath of his office in an open ceremony like that of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but the President House did not allow it.

He said the oath taking ceremony was not hosted by the PTI as it was organized by the President House, which had not invited media persons.

Fawad said an austerity committee had been constituted to reduce expenditures of the prime minister and governor houses, but in the process no employee of the houses would be made jobless.