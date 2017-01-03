PTI should wait for SC’s verdict on Panama Papers: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) should wait for Supreme Court’s verdict on Panama Papers as the case was sub judice.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI should avoid criticising

judges and judiciary on social media.

The minister said the documents shown by PTI on media were nothing but lies and propaganda.

Tariq Fazal said PTI’s former president Javed Hashmi was revealing all plans of the party regarding 2014 sit-ins.